Ghana: Armed Robber Grabbed for Snatching Car

A car tracking device has led to the arrest of a suspected armed robber, who allegedly snatched a taxi cab from a driver at East Legon, in Accra. on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Gaga, 25, and three other accomplices, who are on the run, were reported to have assaulted the driver, James Kwame Dafeamekpor, and 'cello taped' legs, hands, mouth and eyes and dumped him in a bush.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Francis Yiribaare, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

He said the driver later untied himself, and reported the case to his sister, who tracked the device on the vehicle to indicate that the car was at Pokuase, in Accra, at about 10:10pm, and informed the Police, leading to the arrest of the armed robber.

Chief Sup Yiribaare said items retrieved from the suspect after the arrest, included a locally manufactured gun, AA cartridges, cellotape and three mobile phones.

He indicated that Gaga was in the custody of the police, assisting in investigations,

Chief Sup Yiribaare said at about 7:20pm on Wednesday, the suspect and the accomplices hired the services of Dafeamekpor, who was driving a taxi from Attraco near East Legon to the Local Government Area, in Accra.

He said suspected criminals attacked the driver, 'cello-taped' his legs, hands, mouth and eyes, and dumped him in a bush at IPS, Accra, and bolted with the cab.

Chief Sup Yiribaare said there was exchange of gunfire between the criminals and the police at Pokuase, but Gaga was arrested, and the accomplices escaped, abandoning the vehicle.

The Divisional Police Commander appealed to drivers to install tracking devices on their vehicles, for easy tracking.

He urged the public to volunteer reliable information on criminal activities to the police, promising that the confidentiality of informants would be protected.

Chief Sup Yiribaare appealed to those who had fallen victim to car snatching and robbery in the Amasaman area to report to the police for identification of their assailants.