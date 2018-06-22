Ghana: IT Technician Granted Bail for Stealing Gh¢ 114,255 Data Bundle

Danny Kafui Gblonya, an Information Technology (IT) technician, accused of stealing GH¢ 114,255.00 data bundle belonging to Busy Internet, in Accra, has been granted GH¢150,000 bail with three sureties, yesterday, by an Accra circuit court.

Presiding Judge of the court, Mrs. Jane Harriet Naa Akweley-Quaye, said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, and earn monthly salary of not less than GH¢1,000.

Gblonya pleaded not guilty to two counts of unathorised circumvention contrary to section 127 of Electronic Transaction Act, 2008 (Act772) and stealing and would appear again on July 6.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, told the court that on May 10, 2018, Nana Kwabena Aduhene, Director of Technology of Busy Internet, reported to the Criminal Investigations Department that GH¢114,255.00 of the company's bundle data has been accessed and fraudulently allocated to some customers.

The court heard that Gblonya accessed the data on the online web portal where customers log in to purchase data bundles.

Chief Insp. Apiorsornu said preliminary investigations identified Gblonya and his sister Edwina Gblonya as the intruders.

Prosecution said Gblonya was arrested, and the police found out upon further investigations that accused bought data SIM cards of the service provider, and registered them in his name, and that of his sister without her consent.

He told the court that Gblonya used a spy software that spied the backend codes of the web portal of Busy Internet and "identified vulnerabilities which he exploited by allotting data bundles to the data without SIM he had purchased without authority".

The prosecutor said accused admitted the offence. Counsel for Gblonya, Jonathan Sarblah, said, the offence was 'bailable' and argued that it (offence) was civil and had no criminal liability.

He said accused had a fixed place of abode known to the police, and that his client would not abscond.

At the time of filing of this report, it was not clear if accused was able to execute the bail bond.

Meanwhile, accused, dressed in a white long sleeve over a pair of black trousers and shoes to match, was spotted in handcuffs, and escorted by police investigators into a waiting brown saloon Pontiac Vibe car with registration number AE 57-12.