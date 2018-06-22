Kenya: Drunk Man Attempts to Kill Wife for Failing to Give Birth to Boys

A man in Bonyamatuta Chache location in Nyamira County set his house ablaze in an attempt to kill his wife for her failure to give birth to boys.

Rebecca Kerubo escaped death narrowly on Thursday night after her husband burnt their house, claiming she was not fit for him over her inability to give birth to boys.

The mother of four girls narrated her horrific experience on the fateful night after her husband's attempt on her life failed.

"My husband came home drunk at around 10pm while we were asleep and started insulting me before he turned violent assaulting me on accusations of failure to give him sons and a proper meal for supper. He overpowered me, and locked me inside the house but I was saved by our eldest daughter," Rebecca recounted.

OPENED DOOR

She told KNA that her eldest daughter tiptoed to their main house from where they were sleeping and opened the door for her.

"When he heard us opening the doors he rushed back but we ran for our lives as he was unable to catch up with us due to his drunkenness. We had to spend the night at a neighbour's home till the following morning," Rebecca expounded.

"It was only an hour later that noise was heard from the calves and chicken from our compound indicating they were not safe but nobody could dare go there for fear of him."

Rebecca said they woke up to a rude shock this morning when the neighbour who hosted them brought them news that their house was into ashes and they could not salvage anything.

Area chief Tesling Okinya said the villagers are working with the police to arrest the fugitive Joash Misati.

Doctors say the sex of a child is actually determined by the man and not the woman.

KNA