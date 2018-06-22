Kenya: Carrefour Moves Into Galleria Mall Space Left Vacant By Nakumatt

French retailer Carrefour hypermarket has taken up another vacant store in Nairobi whose previous tenants were the struggling Nakumatt supermarket

The retail chain is set to open its sixth store at Galleria Shopping Mall on Langata Road this July. Carrefour are also expected to open another store at the Village Market in December.

Carrefour has also announced that the closure of its Junction branch for a week to allow for renovations is intended to turn the outlet into a bigger store.

Carrefour hope to drew its clientele from residents of Karen and Langata neigbourhoods area when they open their new branch at Galleria Mall which opened in 2010 and has since developed into a vibrant shopping, dining and lifestyle destination.

LOSS OF TERRITORY

In February the owners of Galleria Mall went to court seeking to evict the cash-strapped retailer Nakumatt, arguing that the supermarket's presence in the shopping complex was killing its business.

In May the retail chain Nakumatt Holdings closed its Galleria Mall deepening its loss of territory in the competitive supermarket business.

Carrefour Kenya started its operations in 2016, and has contributed towards the creation of 2000 new employment opportunities as it currently operates five Carrefour stores in Kenya at The Hub in Karen, Two Rivers Mall, Thika Road Mall, The Junction and Sarit Centre.

Majid Al Futtaim currently operates over 240 Carrefour stores across 15 markets and continues seeking opportunities to open stores in Kenya and the rest of the greater East African region.