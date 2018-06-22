22 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gideon Moi's Wife Zahra Celebrates Birthday at Her Posh Restaurant

By Eddy Kagera

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi's wife Zahra Moi celebrated her birthday on Thursday at her swanky Lord Erroll restaurant which is located in Runda estate.

Zahra was joined by her BFF Anerlisa Muigai who shared a picture and video of the modest celebrations on her Instagram.

"Happy birthday Zahra Moi. May you blow endless candles and may God also continue blessing you. Thank you @lorderroll staff for surprising all of us. Follow @lorderroll. They have the best afternoon tea, food and the ambiance is top. #birthday #FriendsWhoTurnedToFamily," she wrote.

On the video, a waiter at the hotel is shown delivering a cake to Zahra's table. More staff gather and can be seen singing happy birthday to her.

The Lord Erroll Gourmet is a prestigious restaurant located at the heart of Runda estate.

It offered Kenyans a chance to watch the royal wedding on TV at a cost of Sh6,000 per couple. The restaurant offered just a glass of non-alcoholic drink.

