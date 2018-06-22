Kenya: Pastor Burale Schools City Dads On How to Raise Daughters

Pastor Robert Burale has lit the torch in the dark cave of parenting with the way he interacts with his 13-year-old daughter.

His posts on social media platforms are the epitome of what father and daughter relationships should be.

The pastor, a fashion critic and TV commentator, is a believer in children enjoying the benefit of having both parents, even among divorced couples.

Burale divorced his wife when his daughter was jus two years old. He has never remarried.

"As the father, it would have been easier for me to disown the child, disappear and let the mother do everything. But I believe parenting is presence, impartation and impact. To a girl, her father is the first love," he said recently during an interview.

MAY my Shoulders be strong ENOUGH to always support you As you stand on my shoulders May you see far Sometimes when you feel my knees buckling ... it's not the Holy Spirit but the battles to stand strong for you The Thorns pricking my feet as I try to stand Firm When you hear me gasp for breath ... it's because the arrows directed at you are hitting my abdomen as I use my hands to lift you high "Dad why are your hands very hard and rough?" Well Fatherhood requires toil at times to make sure you sleep comfortable ... Rough hands are my badge of honor .. May The Good Lord give me Long life to see you become Great in The Land ..Beyond Borders ..And to the Great Woman who gave birth to you .Thank you for raising a great daughter ... God bless you On This Father's day ... I pledge to continue doing Fatherhood as the Almighty Graces me . TO ALL THE FATHER'S OUT THERE ..HAPPY FATHER'S DAY @conniealuoch Thank you for a great shoot ..Always the Best THE COACH

A post shared by Robert Burale (@burale1) on Jun 16, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

Mr Burale worries a lot about his daughter. When she is away from both him and her mother, like on school trips, he feels like his heart is out there with her.

He also takes it on himself to tell the girl that she is beautiful and that he believes she can be, and do, anything she puts her mind to.

"Whoever dates my daughter will be in trouble. I will need certificates of good conduct up to his 10th generation," he jokes.

Here are some responses to his parenting methods.

"I love, I love, I love the closeness between the dad and daughter. This is how the dad should relate their kids. Like this is easy to understand your kids as they grow. God bless you. I salute you sir," wrote Watters Perry.

Grace Mbula was wowed and wished she had what they have; "Wow what a great father you are, some of us wish that, but it's so unfortunate."

Jess Wanja compared the relationship to her own dad; "Wow this is so emotional. Perfect description of my Dad."

"This one made me cry. You are the best father in this world. Where can we even find men of such kind? God bless you," wondered Griffins Sara.

Nderitu Githaiga Kimathi thought he was setting a good example to young fathers; "Good work. Its time us the young men to take over the hand."

One Kawira was proud of his relationship and compared it to hers with her daughter; "I never comment on your posts, let me say as a single mother to only one child, a boy who will turn 16 in slightly over a month's time, am so proud of men like you. We indeed share a world."