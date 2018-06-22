Lilongwe — Labour Commissioner at the Ministry of Labour, Youth and Manpower Development, Hlalerwayo Nyangulu on Wednesday appealed to training institutions across the country to comply with the new harmonized TEVET curriculum.

Nyangulu made the appeal at Mponela in Dowa during a meeting on the progress of harmonization of the Technical Entrepreneur and Vocational Training (TEVET) institutions. He said the current TEVET awarding bodies are scheduled to completely phase out by December 2019.

Nyangulu said currently some assessment and certification services shall be done by one awarding body for the TEVET Sector and the Grade 3 National Trade Testing Services phased out in December, 2017 but he noted with regret that some institutions have not embraced the fact that the Grade 3 phased out.

"Institutions are asked to comply with the current assessing systems, as levels 1 and 2 phased out and Craft under MANEB phased out too," he said.

He said the harmonization is essential in order to bring more sanity in the manner technical and vocational training is provided.

Nyangulu encouraged institutions to adopt the harmonized system because it targets formal institutions and Competence Based Education and Training (CBET) with a view of establishing an assessment and certification system that would work for CBET.

"The CBET would later be passed on to a responsible awarding body for the TEVET sector for continuation," he said.

He said TEVET has three Government recognized certification systems and are being operated by different government bodies.

The three bodies that are championing the harmonization include: The National Trade Testing Services (NTTS) which is the department in the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, responsible for Trade Test Certificate. The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, responsible for Malawi Craft and Advanced Craft certificates and The Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVET) responsible for Malawi TEVET Certificates.

"The harmonization process necessitated the unification of assessment and certification which recommended the merging of the three awarding bodies into an independent body which would be responsible for developing, assessing and certifying using one national TEVET qualification framework which would follow the CBET methodology," he said.

He said the certifying bodies were running concurrently in the TEVET sector and were posing challenges.

He said the challenges included confusion to employers as to which qualifications to recognize, it was expensive to pay for three technical examinations which are similar in nature and it was complex for training institutions to plan in order to deliver the three curricular.

Nyangulu said there was high failure rate as candidates were compelled to prepare for three similar examinations at the same time hence their preparation depth.

Government in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and various stakeholders are working hand in hand to complete the harmonization process.