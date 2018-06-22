22 June 2018

Kenya: It's Only Two Visitors Per Patient as KNH Boosts Security

By Elizabeth Merab

Only two visitors per patient will be allowed into the Kenyatta National Hospital's (KNH) ward at any of the two vising hours, acting chief executive officer Dr Thomas Mutie has said.

Further to this, the country's largest referral facility has also advised that families with patients admitted at KNH to adhere to the visiting hours set by the hospital.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Implementation on Thursday, Dr Mutie said the new measures were to tighten security within the hospital.

SECURITY LAPSES

Early this year, the hospital faced public scrutiny over some security lapses it had after a series of social media posts accused it of being "a hotspot of all kinds of criminal activities".

"In an effort to control the crowd that visit the hospital at any given time, we have enforced adherence to visiting hours," said Dr Mutie.

Prior to this large, crowds of people would flock the entrances to the wards during visiting hours, making it almost impossible to control who walked in, posing a risk to patients.

The hospital has also contracted a private firm to boost security within the facility.

