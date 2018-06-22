22 June 2018

Kenya: Singer Avril Offers First Glimpse of Her Baby

By Chad Kitundu

Kenyan songstress Avril Nyambura has finally shared her first picture of her newborn baby.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of a motherly moment with her bundle of joy.

She captioned it; "All worth it."

The Chokoza singer has never revealed who the father of the baby is, but the grapevine has been full of claims it could be music video director J Blessing.

Avril's journey into motherhood has been carefully tucked away from the media.

RELATED STORY: Avril: Why I kept my pregnancy a secret

In an earlier post on Wednesday, she shared a picture and captioned it; "Strong enough, bear the children and get back to business" indicating she might soon be getting back to the studio.

