Kenya: Singer Avril Offers First Glimpse of Her Baby

Photo: Nairobi News

Musician Avril with her newborn baby.

Kenyan songstress Avril Nyambura has finally shared her first picture of her newborn baby.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of a motherly moment with her bundle of joy.

She captioned it; "All worth it."

All worth it .. goodnight ❤️ #GlowUp✨

A post shared by Avril Kenya (@theavieway) on Jun 21, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

The Chokoza singer has never revealed who the father of the baby is, but the grapevine has been full of claims it could be music video director J Blessing.

Avril's journey into motherhood has been carefully tucked away from the media.

In an earlier post on Wednesday, she shared a picture and captioned it; "Strong enough, bear the children and get back to business" indicating she might soon be getting back to the studio.

#StrongEnoughToBearTheChildrenAndGetBackToBusiness #OOTD

A post shared by Avril Kenya (@theavieway) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:10am PDT