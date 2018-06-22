Kenyans' Fury After KRU Sacks Sevens Head Coach Innocent Simiyu

Kenyans have reacted in shock following news that the Kenya Rugby Union has sacked Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu.

Simiyu was axed just hours after Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala revealed that he had instructed Brand Kenya to cancel its eight-month Sh20million partnership with Kenya Rugby Union.

The CS said the move was informed by Kenya Sevens players' decision to conceal the branding of their shirt sponsor, Brand Kenya, during the Paris Sevens leg of the World Rugby Series on the weekend of June 9 and 10.

KRU had sought to discipline individual players but Simiyu took responsibility.

100 POINTS MARK

Under Simiyu, Kenya achieved a milestone, surpassing the 100 points mark for the first time in the 2017/2018 World Rugby Sevens Series with 104 points.

The players have backed their coach saying no individual player or coach should be targeted. They alleged that KRU had not only misused the money meant for the union, it had also annexed the little that was set to be paid directly to their accounts.

Robert Maoga said: "Shocking @OfficialKRU @richard_omwela! Namcos is highly respected in the Rugby fraternity. And you expect to name a RWC team? In protest, expext a severely depleted squad and subsequent poor showing. Possible 1st round knockout. Shocking!"

'SERIOUSLY!'

Carol Radull added: "BREAKING NEWS: Kenya Rugby Union sacks Sevens Head Coach Innocent Simiyu; even after leading the team to their highest ever points tally. Seriously!!! SMH"

Gitau said: "Every time a coach Performs for #Kenya7s he is Sack Benjamin Ayimba made us reach 98 points and now Innocent Simiyu won us 104... .Shame."

Peter Aming'a quipped: "Dear #Kenya7s Players, Your Boss, Mr Innocent Simiyu took responsibility for your "Industrial Action" in #Paris7s, if the agreement was brand marketing for pay & someone didn't pay that was the best thing to do. Withdraw your services from @OfficialKRU till he is reinstated."