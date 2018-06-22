Malawi: FDH Bank Launches Salima Branch, Donates to District Hospital

FDH Bank has launched a new Salima branch which was spiced up with donations to Ndimoyo Palliative Care Trust and Salima District Hospital which got K400 000 and K2 million worth of equipment respectively.

Speaking during the launch on Wednesday, FDH Bank Deputy Managing Director William Mpinganjira said the branch is aimed at giving our valued customers in Salima the best service possible and the most convenient.

"We moved several branches from the old post office premises as we continue to reinforce the commitment made after the acquisition of MSB to improve customer service. We have expanded to more spacious and state of the art banking facilities in Chiradzulo, Kasungu, Balaka and now Salima.

FDH Bank, a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings, is one of the biggest and fastest growing banks in the region. It has the largest branch and ATM network in the country; 53 branches and over 90 ATMs across.

"At FDH Bank we continue to provide the best financial solutions for our customers and the general public. We have positioned ourselves as a digital bank that addresses various customer needs and eases transactions.

"Our FDH Mobile menu offers an array of products that give the customer full control and redefines convenience; we have FDH wallet FDH Pakhomo, Smart Pay, Digital Account. People in Salima will also be able to benefit from these services through this branch," he said.

On the donations, Mpinganjira said they are in full support of the duties that the Salima District Hospital and Ndi Moyo Palliative Healthcare are carrying out in the districts.

He added that it is also part of their corporate social responsibility to support the communities the bank works with.

"We are a bank that cares about the welfare of the people and everywhere we are we take time to work with the communities that surround us," he said.

Reserve Bank of Malawi Director of Supervision Fund Mzama said it is always a great moment when we inspect a newly built bank and it goes through the process with no setbacks.

"This has been the trend with FDH Bank lately as it embarked on a project to furnish the country with new branches in areas that were still being served at post office premises. Balaka, Kasungu, Chiradzulo and now Salima have all seen upgrades in customer service. The Reserve Bank of Malawi strongly commends FDH Bank for the job well done with all these branches," he said.

Mzama also said FDH Bank has not only followed through on its commitment but has positioned itself as an innovative bank that is constantly working towards providing digital solutions to the population at large as the solutions do not only cater for its base clientele.

"Agency Banking that was launched this year is an enabling step forward in financial inclusion as it literally brings banking services to people's verandas. This is the direction that the country needs to take all people should be able to access financial services and solutions in the most convenient and simplified way possible," said Mzama.

FDH Bank falls under FDH Financial Holdings, a group that is adding value to the country's financial sector by providing an array of financial services and solutions.

The FDH Money Bureau, FDH Bank and First Discount House are champions on financial inclusion and home grown.