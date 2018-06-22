21 June 2018

African National Congress (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Statement of the African National Congress On Eritrea-Ethiopia Implementing the 2000 Algiers Border Agreement

The ANC notes this morning's speech by H.E. Eritrean Comrade President Isaias Afwerki on Eritrea's Martyrs Day, as well as the Executive Committee decision of the Ethiopian governing-party's EPRDF to

implement the Algiers Agreement of 2000.

The ANC welcomes Eritrea's Presidential announcement to "send a delegation to Addis Abeba to gauge current developments directly and in depth as well as to chart out a plan for continuous future action".

The ANC also notes His Excellency the Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed's decision to firmly advance the recent EPRDF Executive Committee's decision to implement the 2000 Algiers Border Agreement.

The ANC looks forward to the silencing of guns and the success in implementing the provisions of the 2000 Algiers Agreement and the 2002 Ethiopia-Eritrea Border Commission's final and binding border ruling.

In this context, the ANC re-affirms below the 54th ANC 2017 National Conference resolutions on Building a Better Africa:

"The ANC calls on African countries to utilise their natural resources such as land, mineral and marine resources; as well as

infrastructure development programmes - for the benefit of their population."

South Africa's "interventions are based on the objective of finding peaceful solutions (such as post-conflict reconstruction and

development) as opposed to military interventions."

On behalf of the African National Congress

South Africa

