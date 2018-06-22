21 June 2018

African National Congress (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Deeply Saddened By the Passing of Stalwart, Comrade Billy Modise

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The African National Congress has learnt with deep sadness of the passing of one of its most distinguished stalwarts and diplomat extraordinaire, Comrade Billy Modise at the age of 87, following a long illness.

Comrade Modise joined the ANC in 1955 following his inspired meeting with Cdes ZK Matthews and Govan Mbeki at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape. Elected as the ANC Youth League Secretary then as SRC secretary, he later became an executive member of the National Union of South African Students (NUSAS).

He went into exile in Sweden to circumvent detection by the security forces of the apartheid regime. While there, he continued his medical studies at Lund University and lobbied other student formations against Apartheid which he extended to other Nordic countries as founding member of the South African Committee.

Comrade Modise started working for the United Nations in 1975 in various roles for 13 years until his deployment as a distinguished Ambassador, initially to Sweden as a Chief Representative then later as the first black High Commissioner to Canada in Canada in 1995. He also served the South African government as Chief State Protocol Officer from 1999 to 2006.

Following his illustrious service to our country in various capacities, Comrade Modise was awarded the Order of Luthuli for his outstanding contribution to the liberation of South Africa and ensuring democracy is achieved.

The African National Congress extends is heartfelt condolences to the Modise family, fellow comrades and friends.

Issued by the African National Congress

South Africa

South Africa Plans to Ease Visa Burden

The South African Minister of Tourism, Derek Andre Hanekom, has assured that much is being done with procedures already… Read more »

Read the original article on ANC.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 African National Congress. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.