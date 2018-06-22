22 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kayode Fayemi Tells Voters to Ignore Alleged Intimidation

By Ayodele Afolabi

Ado-Ekiti — The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday told the people not to be intimidated by the ruling party.Fayemi gave the charge yesterday during his campaign at communities in Ido/Osi Local Government Area.He told them that he was on a mission to rescue Ekiti people from poverty, misery, and bad governance, so that the state could be on the path of good governance, progress and development.

Among the communities he visited were Ifaki, Orin, Ora, Aaye, Ifisin, Igbole, Osi, Ido, Ilogbo, Usi and Ayetoro.At the rallies, some members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the APC. Fayemi's running mate, Bisi Egbeyemi, the state APC Chairman, Olajide Awe, former Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, former House of Assembly Speaker, Dr. Adewale Omirin, and former House of Assembly member, Mrs. Bunmi Oriniowo, also attended the rally.

The APC standard-bearer said Fayose and the PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola, have nothing to showcase in those communities in the last three-and-half years.He said the projects in the areas were the ones that he executed during his first tenure, citing the civic centre, health centre, five-kilometer community roads, school and hospital renovations, which would swing votes in APC's favour.

The APC candidate also promised to revive the human capital development policies of his previous administration.He mentioned such policies to include the payment of monthly stipends to the aged, free health services, free education, and the payment of WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and JAMB fees for pupils in public schools.

Fayemi also promised to provide more Millennium Development Goals (MDGs)-assisted projects, create employment through Peace Corps, and Ekiti Traffic Management Agency (EKSTMA).He also pledged the restoration of Core Subjects and Rural Teachers' Allowances, as well as regular payment of workers' salaries and pensioners' benefits.

The APC candidate stressed that a special health intervention programme for Obas and chiefs' tagged "Ilera Laafin," would be reinstated, including the creation of local council development areas, and volunteer corps scheme.He debunked the PDP's allegation that he would sack teachers and civil servants, noting that teachers' salaries were increased three times during his first tenure.He urged party members and voters to campaign at their units, adding that elections are not won on the social media, but at the polling units.

