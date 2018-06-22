22 June 2018

Malawi: Thousands Benefit From Bushiri's Charity in South Africa

Over 2 000 people within South Africa alone have beneffited from Prophet Shepherd Bushiri through his Beacon of Hope (BoH) charity organisation of his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

A report that Nyasa Times has seen indicates that precisely indicates that 2 347 people were beneficiaries in the year 2017.

The report also reveals that over R1 357 510 (about K 67 875 500) was involved, according to the annual charity outreach impact summary report for last year.

"Actually, Beacon of Hope distributed more than R3 million worth of social relief of distress aid in 31 areas in South Africa," said Ephraim Nyondo, ECG communications director, in an interview.

Some of the beneficiaries include needy communities and disaster victims, among others.

Bushiri, one of the most popular figures worlds over, is known for his charity works.

This year, through Nyondo-under his Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI)-he donated billions of kwacha worth of maize aid to Malawians across the country.

