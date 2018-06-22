Nigeria: Enugu Sets Up Inquiry Over Mob's Killing of Monarch

Enugu — The Enugu State government has announced its decision to constitute a judicial panel of inquiry to find out the immediate and remote causes of the recent civil disturbances that occurred in Ogbozinne Akpugo autonomous community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, which led to the death of the traditional ruler, Igwe Stephen Nwatu and destruction of property.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Emeka Okeke, the state government expressed grave concern over the ugly and unfortunate incident, declaring that it "will not fold its arms and watch lives and property of its citizens destroyed with brazen impunity."Okeke stated that the panel of inquiry would also ensure that the culprits are brought to book as well as "prevent a reoccurrence of this ugly incident".

According to him, "government assures that further measures will be put in place to avoid a repeat of this sad incident in the said community or any other community in Enugu as this is not in accordance with the peace and secure environment which this government has been working for assiduously".Igwe Nwatu was clubbed to death by some angry youths over issues bothering on leadership of the community.

The police had in Enugu last weekend arrested one of the suspected killers of the monarch. The suspect, Chibuike Odoh from Mgbuji Ehamufu was nabbed by security operatives following an intensive manhunt and operation carried out by the joint operatives of the Enugu Police Command.The Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, said search for other suspects in the gruesome murder of the traditional ruler was in progress. He identified another suspect as Emmanuel Ani from Amede Ehamufu, adding that Chibuike Odoh is now helping the operatives in their full-scale investigations in relation to their alleged nefarious activities.