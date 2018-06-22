Nigeria: My Priorities, By Kolapo Olusola

Ado-Ekiti — Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Olusola, says the development of Ekiti State and welfare of the people are his top priorities.He stated this yesterday at his ward-to-ward campaign in Ekiti East Local Government Area.Olusola said the mandate that he is seeking is not for himself alone, noting that God has blessed him already.

Some of the communities he visited include Omuo, Isinbode and Ilasa, in his entourage that had the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi.Ekiti East is one of the local government areas in the South Senatorial District, which Olujimi represents at the National Assembly.

At Isinbode area, Olusola paid homage to the monarch, the Onisin, Oba Emmanuel Adeyemi, where he introduced Olusola and his running mate, Deji Ogunsakin.Olujimi canvassed support for Olusola, who he called his secondary school mate. The monarch prayed for his victory and promised that the community would not disappoint the party.The PDP candidate also promised to reconstruct the Isinbode-Ara-Ikole Road, if voted into power, and urged the people not to be intimidated by any force before, during and after the election.

Olusola, who is state deputy governor, warned against violence and urged those who haven't collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to do so, to be able to cast their votes.

At Omuo, where Olujimi comes from, the huge crowd defied the light showers to welcome the PDP's candidate and his entourage.He paid homage to the Olomuo, Oba Noah Omonigbehin and commnded the people for their support.

Olusola urged the residents of Ilasa, who assembled in front of the palace of the Alasa, to vote for the PDP to continue the good works of Ayo Fayose's administration.He said: "The huge crowed that received us here shows that the PDP is on ground. It is a party that is trusted by the people, and we are not going to disappoint the people."