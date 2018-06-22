Nyasa Big Bullets will be looking forward to extend their lead in the TNM Super League as they make a date against 12th placed Dwangwa United at the Chitowe Ground on Saturday.

Bullets Team Manager James Chilapondwa said they are not underrating their opponents.

"We are quiet aware that it will be a tricky match that is why we don't have to underrate Dwangwa. They are a team coming from back to back loses and they will do everything to recover," said Chilapondwa.

However, Chilapondwa expressed confidence the People's Team will deliver.

"The motivation is already there and the boys know what they want," he said.

Mkwate ruled out

Meanwhile, Bullets enterprising attacker Mike Mkwate will not be part of the squad travelling to Dwangwa on disciplinary grounds.

Mkwate reacted in a furious manner towards the technical panel after he was left out of the starting eleven in an Airtel Top 8 derby against Mighty Be forward Wanderers last weekend.

Bullets President Fleightwood Haiya confirmed the development on Thursday but refused to give more details.

"I will be able to give more details after the hearing" said Haiya.