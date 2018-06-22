Tanzania: Magufuli Wants TTCL-Airtel Negotiations Hastened

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has instructed the state run telecom company, TTCL Corporation to quicken the talk with Bharti Airtel group regarding ownership of Airtel Tanzania.

He also challenged the Tanzania's negotiations team to ensure that national interests are defended to the maximum level.

Dr Magufuli made the statement on Thursday June 21 at the event to receive Sh1.5 billion dividend from TTCL Corporation, the event that was held at the Mwalimu Nyerere International Conventional Centre.

"These are my wishes, that talks are concluded immediately and the government benefits from it," he said.

Dr Magufuli's remarks was complementing the call raised by the parliament's infrastructure committee chair Mr Moshi Kakoso who said earlier that their wishes was to see the state owned telecom corporation generates more profit.

"Our committee is aware of the number of initiatives taken by the government on improving efficiency. There is a need to speed up talks with Bharti Airtel for the greater interest of the county," he explained.

"There is a room for TTCL to record more profit in the near future. A move that would also increase government's dividend," added that lawmaker.

Speaking to The Citizen, TTCL Corporation board Chairman Omar Nundu said they would do the needful regarding the instructions of the head of state.

He said the talks were scheduled to resume in April this year but it couldn't after Bharti counterparts failed to show up.

"But we are looking forward to resuming talks in the near future," he said in a nut shell.

In the talks that started in March this year, Tanzania's negotiations team is led by Minister for constitution and legal affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi while Bharti Airtel delegation is led by company's Head of legal department Mr Mukesh Bhavnani.

At the end of last year, Dr Magufuli directed the Minister for finance and planning Dr Phillip Mpango to launch an investigation into the ownership of Airtel Tanzania Limited.

The remarks was made in Dodoma at the event to lay foundation stone for the construction of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) head office.