East Africa: EAC Exports to Europe Hit U.S.$2.5 Billion

Arusha — Coffee, cut flowers, tobacco, tea, fish, vegetables and precious stones exports from the East African Community (EAC) bloc to Europe rose to $ 2.5 billion last year from $ 2.3bn in 2016.

The eight per cent increase reflected the growing demand of the fresh commodities to the European market from the region, according to the International Trade Centre (ITC).

"To tap into the EU market the region needs to benchmark standards that meet the requirements of the European consumers", said Mr Jean Baptise, the EAC Director of Productive Sectors.

He was speaking during a meeting between the East African Business Council (EABC) in collaboration with the East African Women-In Business with the visiting ITC executive director Ms Arancha Gonzalez.

The discussions took place ahead of Tuesday's launching of the ITC and EU-supported Market Access Upgrade Project (MARKUP) aimed to easy access of the European markets to products by small and medium enterprises from the EAC.

EABC executive director Ms Lilian Awinja emphasized the need for the EAC Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) protocol to be ratified by all the member countries in the Community.

Ms Gonzales stressed the need for the EAC economic bloc to align to existing international SPS measures and standards, add value to products earmarked for exports as well work on other measures that will improve trade facilitation.

The coordinator of the regional Women-In Business programme Ms Nancy Gitonga said they have developed a contact database of 10,000 women in business in East Africa.