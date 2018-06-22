Government has pledged to reduce the energy sector greenhouse gas emissions by 33 percent per capita by 2030 in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Addressing stakeholders at the Green Innovations Expo and Conference launch in the capital yesterday, Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ambassador, Boniface Chidyausiku bemoaned the effects of climate change which he said demands action from government.

"Climate change challenge is increasingly manifesting itself through disturbances in weather and climate patterns such as increased frequency of droughts and prolonged dry spells, intense rainfall activity leading to flooding and increased intensity of hail storms all of which have a bearing on Zimbabwe's agricultural sector.

"The government of Zimbabwe is very aware of the challenges brought about the climate change and the need to respond urgently.

"We need to address these challenges together pursuing both local actions and collaborating with other nations across the globe," said Chidyausiku.

He added that Zimbabwe has ratified the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change and the Paris agreement which stipulates that member states reduce gas emissions by 33 percent per capita.

"Zimbabwe has ratified the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris agreement which amongst other things promote sustainable development through technology transfer and technology development in developing countries.

"Under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, Zimbabwe pledged to reduce its energy sector greenhouse gas emissions by 33% per capita below the projected business as usual scenario by 2030 through its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

"To achieve this obligation, there is need for transformative technology development and transfer and the related trainings and awareness," he said.

Chidyausiku also commended the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate and Zimbabwe Agricultural Society for bringing together green growth stakeholders at the Green Innovations Expo and Conference.

"It is with this in mind that the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society and Zimbabwe Sunshine Group are holding this Green Innovations Expo and Conference to bring together green growth stakeholders at this highly interactive platform," he said.