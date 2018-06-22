22 June 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Divine FC Win First Trophy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Kokoi

Divine FC skipper Eric Mulbah receives the trophy from the tournament organizers.

As one of the major contenders of the just ended Kailondo Football Tournament in Sinkor, rising football club Divine FC did not make the mistake to win their first trophy since 2008.

The Fish Market-based club's triumph did not come as a surprise after they delivered impressive performances from the start of the tournament.

The team, under the guidance of Coach Joshua Colkahn, maintained their impressive performance that sent them through to the grand finals against Young Arsenal.

In the finals, spectators expected the encounter to be a competitive one, but it was not the case. It became a one-sided game as Divine FC dominated the entire 90 minutes. Three goals from Isiaka Kromah and a goal apiece from skipper Eric Mulbah, Jr., and Mohammed Kawah followed by an own goal was enough for Divine FC to clinch their first trophy 6-1 in the thrilling encounter.

It was the team's third final since their establishment in 2008. They last appeared in the finals of two tournaments in 2015 and 2017 but failed to collect title. Star player Isiaka Kromah, who scored three goals in the quarter and semifinals, was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament after he helped his side win the LD$6,000 cash prize.

Five players, including Eric Mulbah, Jr., defensive midfielder, Bill Nagatomo, right back, Isiaka Kromah, striker, Alpha Fofana, left back, and Yekeh Gilewala, winger, were named in the tournament's best eleven.

"I am so happy for our accomplishment this year and this will motivate and prepare our players mentally as we get ready for the 3rd division league and other competitive tournaments. This is the beginning of many trophies to come for Divine FC," said coach Colkahn.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi

Liberia

LWSC Deputy MD to Restitute U.S.$48k

Moseray Momoh (front), the deputy managing director for administration at the LWSC is a former procurement officer of… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.