Liberia: Divine FC Win First Trophy

Divine FC skipper Eric Mulbah receives the trophy from the tournament organizers.

As one of the major contenders of the just ended Kailondo Football Tournament in Sinkor, rising football club Divine FC did not make the mistake to win their first trophy since 2008.

The Fish Market-based club's triumph did not come as a surprise after they delivered impressive performances from the start of the tournament.

The team, under the guidance of Coach Joshua Colkahn, maintained their impressive performance that sent them through to the grand finals against Young Arsenal.

In the finals, spectators expected the encounter to be a competitive one, but it was not the case. It became a one-sided game as Divine FC dominated the entire 90 minutes. Three goals from Isiaka Kromah and a goal apiece from skipper Eric Mulbah, Jr., and Mohammed Kawah followed by an own goal was enough for Divine FC to clinch their first trophy 6-1 in the thrilling encounter.

It was the team's third final since their establishment in 2008. They last appeared in the finals of two tournaments in 2015 and 2017 but failed to collect title. Star player Isiaka Kromah, who scored three goals in the quarter and semifinals, was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament after he helped his side win the LD$6,000 cash prize.

Five players, including Eric Mulbah, Jr., defensive midfielder, Bill Nagatomo, right back, Isiaka Kromah, striker, Alpha Fofana, left back, and Yekeh Gilewala, winger, were named in the tournament's best eleven.

"I am so happy for our accomplishment this year and this will motivate and prepare our players mentally as we get ready for the 3rd division league and other competitive tournaments. This is the beginning of many trophies to come for Divine FC," said coach Colkahn.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi