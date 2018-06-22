Liberia: Kpukuyou Reaffirms Commitment to Liberia's Private Sector

Leelai M. Kpukuyou and a friend at the award ceremony

-Wins Africa Female Leadership Excellence Award

By Jefferson Tenge

The chief executive officer of the Mini Mall Incorporated, Leelai M. Kpukuyou has promised remain committed to supporting women in the private sector.

Speaking after she received Africa Female Leadership Excellence Award held in London, on June 14, Ms. Kpukuyou said it is important to invest in the Liberian private sector and "I see it as an equal profession like other public sector white color jobs. I want women and the youth to know that there's dignity in labor."

She called on the Government of Liberia and Africa's wealth creators to go beyond white color jobs by putting more attention on the private sector which is been characterized as the engine of growth.

Madam Kpukuyou used the occasion to appreciate President George Weah for raising the issues of women empowerment under his leadership and the African Leadership Magazine family.

"I will continue to serve as a voice through advocacy and build the capacity of women and youth business in Liberia. I am committed to work with women and youth and collaborate with them to improve their economic status in the country," she said.

Personalities that attended this year's award ceremony were African heads of state, presidential delegations, ministers, private sector leader's development, and stakeholder's investors in the UK, USA and ASIA.

The African Leadership Magazine Award recognizes exceptional leadership and managerial skill in female business leaders, who in spite of staff competition in world have shown resilience and courage in building a worthy brand.

It's an annual event that honored several business leaders, heads of state and presidents, policymakers, and stakeholders in Africa's development, past and present and who are fostering economic development and policy in Africa.

Other recipients were BBC presenter, Zeinab Badawi, Gambia Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hamat Bah, among others.

Previous award winners include ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Ghana John Kufour, Jakaya kikwete President of Tanzania, and among well meaning leaders in Africa.

