Mauritius: Loan Agreement for the Construction of Phase I of Flacq Teaching Hospital

press release

A Loan agreement for the financing of the first phase of the construction and equipping of the Flacq Teaching Hospital project was signed yesterday between the Republic of Mauritius and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development at the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life in Port Louis.

The signatories were the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, and the Deputy Director-General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Mr Hamad Al-Omar. The Regional Manager for Central, East South African countries at the Kuwait Fund, Mr Ayad Al-Gharaballi, as well as senior officials of the Ministry were also present.

In a statement to the press Minister Husnoo pointed out that the project aims at supporting the development of the health sector of Mauritius and help to meet the increasing demand for modern medical services by improving its quality and securing hospital services and healthcare coverage in the district of Flacq. The new hospital will be equipped with 500 beds and will be the first Teaching hospital in Mauritius.

Dr Husnoo outlined that the project will provide adequate infrastructure and technical facilities as well as meet the needs for modern medical equipment and specialised diagnostic and therapeutic care services geared towards reducing morbidity and mortality and contribute to the improvement of the health status of the population.

For his part Mr Al-Omar recalled that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has been a development partner of Mauritius since 1980. He also pointed out that the Kuwait Fund, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Arab Bank for Economic and Development in Africa will cover the loan to the tune of 20%, 39,5% and 15,8% respectively while the Government of Mauritius will cover about 24,4% of the total cost of the project.

The project also includes the supply and installation of medical and non-medical equipment and furniture, consultancy services for the preparation of detailed engineering and architectural designs and tender documents.