Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 - Advancing a More Inclusive and Equitable Quality Education

press release

Budget 2018-2019 lays emphasis on a more inclusive and equitable quality education through the implementation of several measures at the secondary, Technical and Vocational Education Training and tertiary education levels. To that end, a sum of Rs 17.2 billion has been earmarked for the expeditious implementation of educational changes and transformations and for bringing significant improvement in the education infrastructure.

Provision is being made for the setting up of the Special Education Needs (SEN) Authority for SEN students who require specifically designed learning environment to achieve inclusion of all learners irrespective of their disabilities. Moreover, the annual per capita grant for teaching aids, utilities, furniture and equipment for SEN students is being increased fourfold from

Rs 1 300 to Rs 5 200.

Currently, these students benefit from taxi fares when attending tertiary institutions. This facility is now being extended to those who are attending primary schools and secondary schools.

As regards the additional income tax deduction, the Budget provides for an increase in respect of a dependent child who is pursuing tertiary studies from Rs 135 000 to Rs 200 000 if abroad, and from Rs 135 000 to a maximum amount of Rs 175 000 if studying locally.

Budget 2018-2019 also makes provision for the recruitment of 114 Secondary School Educators.

Other measures include:

· Construction of two pre-primary units, one at Grand Baie and one at Montagne Ory

· Provision of hot meals at Pointe aux Piments and Bois des Amourettes Government Schools on a pilot basis

· Extension of the Tablette project to Grade Three students

· Reconstruction of seven Government schools

· Construction of gym in six State secondary schools

· Construction of new Science Blocks at three secondary schools

· Setting up of Specialist rooms for Food and Textile Studies and Design and Technology in all regional State Secondary Schools