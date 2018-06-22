Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 - Pathway to Enhancing Employability

press release

Budget 2018-2019 makes provision for Rs 1 billion to target some 14,000 unemployed. The aim is to chart the pathway towards enhancing employability and broadening the career aspirations of the youth with better access to the labour market.

A series of measures has been announced as part of the comprehensive approach to tackle youth unemployment.

Some 3,000 youths will join the National Skills Development Programme (NSDP) for technical training. A new component, the Youth Service Programme (YSP) which will be launched under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will be integrated in the NSDP for an initial batch of 1,000 young adults aged 17 to 25. The YSP aims to develop soft skills such as team building, discipline, communication and work ethics. All successful trainees under the NSDP will be awarded a Certificat de Compétence.

Another 3,000 unemployed will be enrolled in the National Apprenticeship Programme run by the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development.

As regards inculcating the young generation with an entrepreneurship spirit, Budget 2018-2019 makes provision for the SME Employment Scheme to target some 1,000 graduates. Under this scheme, the Human Resource Development Council will provide each graduate a monthly stipend of Rs 14,000 over a period of two years of employment and the employer will pay the monthly travelling costs.

Regarding the Youth Employment Programme, it will henceforth cater for post HSC unemployed and will offer job placements to some 3,500 young people.

The Budget also makes provision for some Rs 160 million for the construction of the Civil Service College at Réduit to upskill the workforce.

Promoting work at home

A Work@Home Scheme will be introduced to raise productivity and empower more women to join the labour force. This initiative, which is beyond the traditional workspace will be providing some 3,500 new job opportunities.

Government will allow for a double deduction from tax, of the wage and salary costs of employees under the Work@Home for the first two years.

Additionally, employers will be granted an annual tax credit of five percent for three years on investment in the required IT system.