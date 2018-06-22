South Africa: Sasol League Reaches Fever Pitch

SAFA's exciting Women's Sasol League seems to be taking shape nicely across the country. With roughly a third of the fixtures completed in most regions, interesting title races and relegation battles are developing.

The Eastern Cape stream has displayed the highest of standards thus far with Thunderbirds Ladies and City Lads matching each other every step of the way with both clubs on 27 points after 9 completed fixtures.

Amazingly each has scored a whopping 51 goals with the Ladies conceding 2 fewer than their rivals, for a goal difference of +47.

At the opposite end of the table, the likes of Manchester Babes and Highbury FC need to start picking up crucial points if they wish to avoid relegation.

Free State is also enjoying some nail-biting fixtures with Tsunami Queens and favorites Bloemfontein Celtic FC showing impressive form. Celtic is unbeaten with 9 wins after 10 matches and a goal difference of +44. Queens are 4 points adrift with Kovsies FC hot on their heels as well.

At the other end, A to Z Gunners FC will need to go back to the drawing board as they still search for their first point after 10 games with an alarming goal difference of -64.

The Gauteng edition has also heated up nicely over the past few weeks with TUT Football Club pulling away from the chasing pack. 11 victories from 11 games for a haul of 33 points is enough to edge favorites Mamelodi Sundowns FC who occupy 2nd spot, a further 8 points behind with a game in hand bit with a scintillating goal difference of +86.

The likes of Blue Birds, VUT FC and Luso Africa are the struggling trio at the bottom of the table and will be looking to make up some ground as the mid-way point approaches.

One of the more exciting provinces has undoubtedly been Kwa-Zulu Natal with Barcelona FC and Lindelani Ladies matching each other pound-for-pound, with only 3 goals separating the clubs. 8 wins and 2 draws from 10 matches for a total of 26 points is what the current table looks like for these top two teams.

Ntuzuma Ladies unfortunately occupy 16th spot and are still searching or their first point of the campaign with 7 consecutive losses.

Limpopo is also proving to be a two-horse race as First Touch Academy and Ma-Indies Ladies seem to be storming ahead of the chasing pack. Academy are 11 from 11 for a 100% record and 33 points while Ladies have 31 form the same amount of games but with a far superior goal difference (+70).

Unfortunately Re Tla Dira Ladies and Samba Girls are struggling at the bottom of the log and will need a turn-around in fortune soon if they are to resurrect their campaigns.

Mpumalanga has two very exciting streams currently led by Coal City Wizards and Nkomazi Ladies FC. However it is still very early days in this particular province.

North West is yet another dead-even contest between two extremely enterprising clubs. ALS PUK Tawanaand Royal Queens each have 30 points with excellent goal differences and have entertained crowds beyond expectations. Can they sustain their incredible form though? Only time will tell!

Gopane Ladies and The Champs are still searching for their first points of the season.

The two Northern Cape streams see R.C Mills and Richmond United leading their respective packs in a province that has been known to produce some exciting female talents in recent seasons.

Finally, the Western Cape, who also employs a two stream system, kicked off this past weekend and has already thrilled local fans, with expectations higher than normal this season.