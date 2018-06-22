22 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Eritrea: AUC Hails Ethio - Eritrea Positive Stride

ADDIS ABABA- The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Wednesday, welcomed the recent positive developments in the relations between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

The Chairperson commended on the announcement made by Ethiopia on 5 June 2018, expressing its commitment to the full implementation of the Algiers Peace Agreement of 12 December 2000, as well as the decision of President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea, on 20 June 2018, to dispatch a delegation to Addis Ababa for constructive engagement with Ethiopia, which was welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, according to a statement on the AUC website.

Describing the decision of Ethiopia and Eritrea and their leaders, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki, respectively, as courageous steps, he said would encourage them to persevere on this path, in order to open a new chapter of cooperation and good neighborliness between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

He stressed that sustainable peace between the two countries will have a tremendously positive impact on peace and security, as well as development and integration, in the Horn of Africa region and the continent as a whole.

This will also be a significant contribution to the goal of ending all conflicts and wars on the continent by 2020, as pledged by the African Heads of State and Government in May 2013, he added.

In line with the pronouncements made by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government over the past years, and within the framework of relevant continental instruments, the Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the African Union's readiness to assist the two Member States, in whichever way deemed appropriate, in addressing the challenges at hand and taking all steps required towards the full normalization of their relations, according to the statement.

