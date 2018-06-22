Ethiopia: From State of Emergency to State of Optimism, Excitement

So much has changed these days in the country than what was three months before. Breaking news is in good supply where eyes are fixed on social media networks waiting to get abreast on ongoing developments of reforms.

Even people who for long have been backing themselves into the corner to comment on the political aspects of the nation are taking the lead in initiating conversation as soon new development unfolds. There is a great sense of relieve and reaction accompanying the good things happening in the country due to the hope pined on current government reforms.

Information is fed at one click and within a blink of an eye. And yet, the amazing part is top government officials have already become main sources of the information which was not a common trend, if not considered taboo previously.

Since the power reshuffle took place that saw Premier Dr. Abiy Ahmed in to the premiership, a great sense of relives can easily be spotted among the people. The waves of excitement being sent form the reforms taken by the leadership of Premier Abiy still remains as fresh as today and brighter days and joyous moments are ahead.

This time the country is successfully seizing and embracing the opportunities which it missed several times. The country is poised to turn a page on.

Tense moments are replaced with a great sense of optimism. Rhetoric of hatred and differences are leaving place for narrative of unity and tolerance despite minor scuffles. It has been quite a while since the country entered to state of intense excitement and agitation from state of emergency despite slight scuffles here and there. This is a good beginning for a country marred with layers of challenges.

There has never been a time that the ears and hearts of Ethiopians seem to work together more than this time. And 'People, united will never be defeated!' Each day and every moment have been laden with optimism where the government's decision triggers massive positive and immense reactions both on mainstream and social media.

In fact, there are millions of reasons to cherish a lot about on a daily bases with news coming out from the Prime Minister's noble activities that ranges from the groundbreaking and unifying speech, to exchange of warm messages and wits on Ethio-Eritrea's case to economic reform.

At the heart of the governments conciliatory and pardoning gesture is almost slashing the number of prisoners at significant rate. The move to pardon inmates has already knocked the doors of families from different walks of the life not to mention the chained Ethiopian's at the mercy of other countries.

This do not only ushers in a new hope among the released peoples but also a new era of national dignity and pride. And yet in every week prisoners are steeping out of bars heralds a new chapter of national reconciliation.

Owing to the promising steps taken by the government, the gap between the incumbent and the ordinary people is narrowing down where preparation also afoot to rally in support of the leadership of Premier Dr. Abiy while rooms for more progress are on the corner. And there is, as discussions continue between the leadership and respective peoples of the country.

What is impressive about such platforms is that everyone is echoing their concerns without any fear and suspicion which would help the government to get it right and put right decisions in place. Indeed, a problem identified is a problem solved! While it requires huge task ahead to address the complicated problems of the country, it is also important to embrace of the success being attained with the new leadership, after all it is just the beginning.

It is good that the government making first moves to heal the old discords and rivalry among different political groups and individuals. Now that is changed for the better, the Ethiopian people expect same response form the other aisle as well. As rightly described by the Premier , it is nothing but an outdated fashion to advocate armed struggle because ballots outweighs bullets.

But most importantly, it is the imperative to make sure that the different reforms being made at various levels are continued step by step. As the reform continues to touch the numbers of government structures, it is also time to look at ourselves.

The reforms taking place at governmental need to transcend to the general public. This includes strengthening unity and tolerance as well as cooperation. Particularly there is nothing important than avoiding violence and extremism of any kind that are two different ends of the same snake. Unless love, justice and rationality guide our ways ahead, what takes months to build can implode in a day. After all, our love for our country must be proven by walking the talk!