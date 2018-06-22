22 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Africa: 6th Hotel Show Africa Kicks Off

By Seid Mehammed

ADDIS ABABA- The 6th Hotel Show Africa meant to link domestic and global travel market players and hotel operators launched here yesterday.

Founder and Managing Director of Ozzie Business and Management, Kumneger Teketel told this reporter that over 120 domestic and global firms are taking part in the event.

"Such events are paramount in promoting the country's hospitality business and in helping domestic actors draw international experiences."

According to him, using the initiative and other systematically designed efforts, various tasks have been undertaken to address shortcomings of the tourism industry as well as the country's international marketing systems.

"We have seen encouraging outcomes which enhanced the overall local industry capacity by introducing latest international marketing activities, new business procedures and trends, thereby equipping local tourism industry players with diverse and sustainable international tourist market base."

However, he commented that the country could overcome hard currency shortage using the industry, particularly by establishing National, Convention and Visitor Bureau so as to promote the Meeting Industry.

Daniel G/Mariyam, tourism expert, and participant, said the company he works for draws international hospitality business practices as a result of the event while using opportunity to increase customers.

The event would be wound up next Sunday.

