22 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Enterprise Secures 225,107,426 Million Birr From Toll Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Seid Mehammed

ADDIS ABABA- A revenue amounting to over 225 million Birr has been collected from Addis-Adama expres sway, said Ethiopian Toll Road Enterprise.

In addition to the road service, crane service and advertising space rent have contributed for the generation of the stated amount during this ending fiscal year, Communication and Marketing Team Leader Zahra Mehammed told The Ethiopian Herald.

To create sense of belongingness among nearby community, the Enterprise has been discharging its responsibilities, according to her.

"It has offered jobs to 229 citizens who organized themselves in 21 associations while building public latrine in some places."

The 11billion Birr Addis-Adama Expressway was built with finance secured from Chinese Exim bank.

Challenges, and remedial works With a view to making the road up to standards, the Enterprise undertakes regular maintenance works, she indicated.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Blacklisted Groups - Terrorists or Activists?

With the "intention of widening political space", Ethiopia's government is freeing thousands of prisoners accused of a… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.