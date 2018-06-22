Ethiopia: Enterprise Secures 225,107,426 Million Birr From Toll Road

ADDIS ABABA- A revenue amounting to over 225 million Birr has been collected from Addis-Adama expres sway, said Ethiopian Toll Road Enterprise.

In addition to the road service, crane service and advertising space rent have contributed for the generation of the stated amount during this ending fiscal year, Communication and Marketing Team Leader Zahra Mehammed told The Ethiopian Herald.

To create sense of belongingness among nearby community, the Enterprise has been discharging its responsibilities, according to her.

"It has offered jobs to 229 citizens who organized themselves in 21 associations while building public latrine in some places."

The 11billion Birr Addis-Adama Expressway was built with finance secured from Chinese Exim bank.

Challenges, and remedial works With a view to making the road up to standards, the Enterprise undertakes regular maintenance works, she indicated.