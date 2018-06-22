Ethiopia Adds New Foreign Missions

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia has expanded its foreign missions over the already ending fiscal year focusing on business diplomacy, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Ethiopian Herald.

It said it has established four new missions while relocating one existing embassy.

Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem elaborated that the country has opened Consulate Generals at The Hague and Istanbul while bringing to view full-fledged Embassies in Rwanda and Uganda.

The Consulate Generals are meant to spur Ethiopian market in Netherlands as well as in Turkey, he said, adding that the two embassies are symbols of growing strategic partnership of Ethiopia and the East African countries.

He said the Ethiopian Embassy in Yemen has been relocated to Oman due to the tense crisis in Yemen.

The newly established embassies and consulate affairs has pushed the number of Ethiopian oversees missions to 47 and 16 respectively, it was learnt.