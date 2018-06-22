Ethiopia: Behind Gurage People's Attachment to Commercial Activities

Merkato, the largest open air market in Africa is where most Guraghe become succesful

"It was my brothers who inspired me to become a businessperson. They showed me how to become successful in commercial activities through hard work and strict saving habit. Three of my older brothers have their own shops around Merkato (the largest market in Ethiopia's capital). What I learned from them is how it is important to respect any work even if it is menial," said Sisaye, a Gurage small business owner around Addisu Gebeya regarding the unique business culture of the Gurage, a Semitic speaking ethnic group inhabiting the Southern parts of Ethiopia. "Their humble disposition to be engaged in menial tasks and commitment to saving is the reason for their success. My brothers had worked as shoe shiner, street fruit vendor and daily laborer around atiklet tera," he added.

Most people this writer approached agree with this notion and underline that hard working habit and willingness to work in menial tasks alone would not have made Gurage businesspersons successful if it wasn't supported by strict saving culture whose main instrument is equb (rotating credit association). Equb, helped the Gurage entrepreneurs to acquire startup capital, the main challenge in the creation of new venture and business.

And the social organization and culture of the Gurage have also facilitated means for accumulating startup capital through their social relations and networks. Historically, equbs were Gurage village women's innovation used to bring resources such as milk, butter and money for annual festivities and weddings. Later, these institutions proved their elasticity in urban settings, where Gurage migrants used them in new ways. In the context of Ethiopia thus equb are Gurage innovation. Saving in equb requires a very humble and simple life style which the Gurages are accustomed to due to their culture and social organization.

Prior to the expansion of socio-cultural studies on entrepreneurship in the past two decades, some earlier scholars tried to explain the phenomenon in a broader context of an economic activity. Besides the studies that focused on personality traits to explain how some people become successful in business ventures, other scholars have long been exploring the role of broader cultural, economic and political contexts for economic activity. For instance, Max Weber attributed entrepreneurial success as a cultural consequence of individualism where he explained the rise of Anglo-American capitalism in terms of Protestant Work Ethic.

One of the defining features of this view is that such entrepreneurial culture can be influenced by the culture of a particular society. According to (Waldinger et al.,), ethnic entrepreneurship involves 'a set of connections and regular patterns of interaction among people sharing common national background or migration experiences'.

In this regard, cultural and social factors are central in explaining growth in ethnic enterprises. Essentially most ethnic entrepreneurs make extensive use of their social networks because these are a central source of social capital which could be converted to other forms of capital.

For instance, Bates noted that a popular method for accumulating financial resources among Chinese and Korean ethnic entrepreneurs across the globe is via the rotating credit associations. Researchers Iyer and Shapiro noted that "these methods facilitate the birth of innumerable businesses globally, because they break through red tape, facilitate capital efficiency, and allow for quick business geneses in contexts in which people lack credentials to acquire loans from traditional channels."

On the other hand, several disciplinary theories have managed to explain ethnic entrepreneurship. For instance, the disadvantaged theory and the cultural theory are two major theories that can be drawn from the discipline of sociology to explain ethnic entrepreneurship.

According to the disadvantaged theory most immigrant ethnic groups have significant disadvantages that constrain them upon arrival to the most host community like language barrier, educational background and cultural differences. But these constraints at the same time steer their behavior to be engaged in self-employment activities.

Then again, the cultural theory posits that in fact it is the ethnic immigrant communities' culture that gives them the advantage to be engaged in entrepreneurial and self-employment activities. These culturally determined characteristics and features include dedication to hard work, membership of a strong ethnic community, economical living, acceptance of risk, compliance with social value patterns, solidarity and loyalty, and orientation towards self-employment.

Historical accounts reveal that long before their incorporation into Menilik's empire, the Gurages actively participated in the country's long distance trades and according to some travels accounts, Gurage involvement in the Caravan trade dates back to the 14th century (Isenberg and Krapf 1840, 1843).

Most importantly though, the landlord-tribute payer relationship triggered Gurage urban migration to the newly capital Addis Ababa and other urban areas and Worku Nida in his research stated that this event is responsible for providing the platform for the evolution of Gurage entrepren- eurialism'.

The first Gurage migrants were engaged in menial labor activities and worked for the expatriate business owners and Ethiopian nobility. Then after, they transitioned themselves from employees of expatriate business people and of other Ethiopians to owners and managers of their own business using it as 'springboard' to build their entrepreneurialism.

These first Gurage business people also facilitated the in-flow of their migrant Gurage men to the urban areas by supporting the new comers with jobs and shared housing, and made use of their membership in equb.

They also created new markets through their entrepreneurial innovations and engaged in different types of petty-trading. Worku Nida explains the process in his research as follows:

The young Gurage boys were particularly active in a type of petty-trade called suqe bederete, which literally means "a shop on my chest." It was so named because the boys carried in a box on their chests assorted goods such as sewing needles, safety pins, buttons for clothes, qirinfude [cloves] and qerefa, [Cinnamon] to name a few, standing on the streets in the capital city.

By the 1950s and 1960s, the young Gurage business men faced challenges in the form of fierce completion from expatriate traders, mainly the Yemenite Arabs who then monopolized major commercial activities.' In addition, the government supported the Yemenite Arabs that the Gurages 'who were found selling items around the Yemenite shops were arrested by the police and jailed for a two week period.

As to him, 'the rise of the Haile Selassie's Ethiopian nationalism in the 1940's and 1950's', changed this reality in the Gurage businessmen's favor. 'Gurage's interest in driving out expatriates coincided with the political moment, and the Gurage emerged with the new identity as a national bourgeoisie'.

The historian Bahru Zewede narrated this development occurred following the Italian occupation as follows:

"... the expatriate domination of trade met serious challenge from a class of national traders - a process partly facilitated by the Italians policy of destroying the expatriate mercantile class in favor of state monopoly of trade. The Merkato (the largest market in Addis Ababa) became the strong hold of these national traders, most notably the Gurage Traders. Their displacement of the Yemenite Arabs, who had earlier dominated retail trade, remains a remarkable example of national enterprise."

Generally, anthropological research findings indicate that the Gurage business success in the urban step up is attributed to individual attributes such as persistence and hard work, cultural factors including ethnic solidarity; and institutional features such as support from the national government in the form of laws and financial backing.

Further, besides these attributes, it should also be emphasized that the rural Gurage culture also accepted and praised business and entrepreneurship immediately as if it rediscovered its very important element. Among the Gurage, ritual or religious, civil and military titles were given to individuals on the basis of their merits while some of the titles are hereditary while others could be bestowed on charismatic men. Some of the titles for instance are Azmach or king, for clan political leaders, damo, the highest traditional civil title, Agaz, the leaders of war etc. The case which shows how the Gurage culture accepted entrepreneurialism with open arms is right from the start is that the 'values of traditionally cherished titles have decreased, as they have been eclipsed by the values of migration-caused cash oriented achievements.'

Beginning from the creation of the modern Ethiopian state, the Gurage people accepted business and trade activities with open arms as part of their major cultural features that they valued the migration-caused cash oriented achievements of Gurage businesspersons more than the traditionally cherished titles.

According to various studies, while Gurage give an exalted status to business and trade activities in their culture, the major socio-cultural factors behind their relatively better business achievements are the culture of saving, unity and cooperation, and hardworking habits. In addition, their collective life style, business knowledge and humble disposition to be engaged in menial tasks also contributed to their better business achievements.

Hence, contrary to the idea of Protestant Work Ethic which claims that cultures which promote individualism than collectivism are stimulate to entrepren eurship development, the Gurage case demonstrate that it is in fact their collective life style that contributes to their business success.