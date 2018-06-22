South Africa: 'Bogus' Doctor Released On Bail, Warned Not to Practise or Contact Patients

A "bogus" doctor was warned not to contact any of his patients after the Bellville Magistrate's Court released him on R5 000 bail on Thursday.

Jeremy Liyonga Bompene, who has been charged with fraud for allegedly practising without a valid licence, was released after spending a week in custody.

In terms of his bail conditions, he may not consult any patients, practise as a doctor or medical practitioner, or enter the premises where he had practised before his arrest.

The case was postponed to September 7 for further investigation.

Bompene is one of six people arrested in Cape Town last Thursday for allegedly practising without valid licences.

According to the Hawks, the suspects were nabbed during raids on 15 premises in Bellville, Paarl, eMbwekweni, Khayelitsha and Philippi after an undercover investigation.

The raids were carried about by officials from the Western Cape Hawks, Crime Intelligence, the police's forensic science laboratory and the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Investigators also allegedly found medicine, documents and electronic devices.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said another suspect, Junior Umbela Kayoyo, was also released on R5 000 bail after appearing in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court.

The matter was postponed to July 19.

News24