21 June 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Ways to Expand Tunisia-UK Co-Operation Discussed As FM Meets Alistair Burt

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui met Thursday in Tunis with United Kingdom's Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt who highlighted his country's keenness to expand the relations of co-operation and partnership with Tunisia.

The British Minister of State also reiterated his country's support for the efforts of the Tunisian government to bring the economic transition to a conclusive end, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

During the meeting, Jhinaoui expressed Tunisia's satisfaction with the distinguished level of bilateral relations in various fields and the pace of the exchange of visits between the Tunisian and British senior officials, stressing the existence of promising prospects to promote various aspects of bilateral co-operation.

The Minister also welcomed the decision by the British authorities on June 13, 2018 to no longer advise against travel to more areas in Tunisia.

He pointed to the importance of this measure in boosting the tourism sector and supporting Tunisia's ability to address the current economic and development challenges.

The British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa is visiting Tunisia on the fifth session of the Tunisian-UK Bilateral Forum of Political, Economic and Cultural Dialogue.

