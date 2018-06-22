Lesotho: Sports Fraternity Mourns Tennis Legend

THE sports fraternity is mourning the passing of legendary tennis administrator Mphalane Clement Notši.

Notši, who was also the father of Kick4Life coach Leslie Notši, died in Maseru a fortnight ago after a short illness.

The late Notši also played football playing for LCS FC but hung his boots in 1968 and switched to tennis.

He was Lesotho Lawn Tennis Association (LLTA) secretary general from 1980 to 2000.

The late veteran sports administrator was recognised by his Majesty King Letsie III in 1997 with the Ramatseatsana Award for his long service in sports and was also put into the Hall of fame by Vodacom Lesotho in 2000.

He was also honoured by the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC) who presented him with the Sports Legacy Award in 2016.

Speaking with the Lesotho Times on Tuesday, LSRC president Khiba Mohoanyane said the veteran administrator's passing was a huge loss to the sports fraternity considering his role in growing tennis and other sports.

"Ntate Notši's passing is terrible news to the sports fraternity," Mohoanyane said.

"He has a huge history and to us he was a moving archive. It is a terrible loss and I think it is even worse for the tennis association because he was an icon.

"He taught a lot of people about the history of tennis and was mentoring administrators due to his long journey."

LLTA acting president Kholu Tsumane said the passing of their former secretary general was a huge blow for the sport.

She said despite his old age, the late Notši was still activate and also took part in tennis activities whenever he had the time.

"His demise has hurt us a lot as he served the association for such a long time. He was our historian as far as tennis is concerned and also made time to help the association with his experience whenever we had problems.

"He also made time to play whenever he had the time and his leadership skills will surely be missed," Tsumane said.

The tennis association has recently been marred by power struggles which led to the appointment of an interim committee that is led by Tsumane. She said that Notši's skills were need now more than ever.

"We were still hoping to get guidance from him as someone who served in the leadership of the association when it was stable and was doing well.

"We pass our condolences to his family on behalf of the tennis fraternity," she said.

The late Notši will be laid to rest in Maseru on Saturday.