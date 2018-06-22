Lesotho: SA Gospel Songstress Dates Maseru

Mohalenyane Phakela/Nthatuoa Koeshe

GOSPEL star Lebo Sekgobela drew most of her inspiration from Lesotho while working on her new album, Umusa, which will be released on 1 August 2018.

The songstress said this to the media this week at the Kingdom Lounge at Maseru Mall and said the local launch would be after her South Africa launch in August.

The Lion of Judah hit-maker has penned in the Maseru launch for 15 September at the 'Manthabiseng Convention Centre. She said she will perform tracks from the 29-track offing as well as those from previous hits albums.

She said she fell in love with Lesotho's tranquil environment and then decided to visit the country in January this year to write songs for the album.

"The peacefulness and the welcoming atmosphere in this country made me feel at home hence I decided to come down here in January and wrote most of the songs while here," Lebo said.

"Some of the songs which I wrote in the country include Manyeloi a Leholimo, Surely and Ke Letlotlo le le ka kang on which I asked for assistance from Catholic hymn writers as it is the rendition of their classic hymn. I wanted to get the pronunciation of the words right.

"I love performing in Lesotho because there are no restrictions of security therefore you can easily interact with the audience which gives me more energy. However, during the previous shows I had a time restriction time as other artistes were also scheduled to perform. This time I will perform alone so that I can give the people an uninterrupted four or five hours set."

Umusa (He is merciful) is Lebo's sixth studio album. She finished recording the album in May and is now on the mastering stage. Although it is scheduled to hit the stores on 1 August, it will be pre-marketed via a country wide tour in South African that begins on 21 July.

The show to be held in Maseru will be her first foreign show after the release of the album.

She said she has also fallen in love with Lesotho's artistes with whom she shared during the Summer Gospel Fest in December last year. Among such artistes are Mookho Moqhali who sang just before her in December.

Lebo said she would not hesitate to work with local artistes, especially on her seventh album which she intends to be of Sesotho hymns. She said there is also a possibility of a live recording of the seventh album in Lesotho.

The singer said she will arrive in the country two days before her gig so that she can engage in some charity work.

"Whenever I am on tour, I always use that opportunity to give back to the community so I will arrive in Maseru on 13 September to give out stuff such as school shoes to vulnerable children."

Lebo's management partnered with Sekgobela Entertainment, Cube Events and Empire for the show.

Also speaking at the briefing, Cube Events boss, Benny B, said they are working closely the artiste to promote gospel music between the two countries.

"Our relationship started with us hosting Lebo but then she also invited us to shoot her live recording last month. We are working together again this time and our goal is to develop gospel exchange between the two countries," Benny B said.