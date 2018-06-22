A probe into the Unified Councils Pension Fund (UCPF) has unearthed massive abuse of funds amid evidence the board… Read more »

After the close of nominations of candidates the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is must appoint a national multiparty liaison committee for presidential and general elections, a multiparty liaison committee for each constituency where elections are contested and a multiparty liaison committee for each local authority (Electoral Act Chapter 2:13, 160B(1)). In the case of by-elections no national committee is established, nor are constituency committees established in constituencies which are uncontested during general elections.

