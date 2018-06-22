22 June 2018

South Africa: Bulls CEO Van Graan's Contract Ends January 2019

The Blue Bulls Company has confirmed that the contract of CEO Barend van Graan will be coming to an end at the end of January 2019.

Van Graan was requested by the board to stay on even after he had reached retirement age in 2015.

He was then appointed on a four-year contract, taking his overall tenure with the brand to 35 years.

President of the BBRU Willem Strauss heaped praise on what Van Graan had achieved with the brand: "Barend is not only the leader of the Blue Bulls Company but also a mentor to his management, staff and players. He has embedded a proud culture and heritage, and there is no doubt that his legacy will still inspire us as we move forward."

"Even though it will be sad to see him go, we respect his decision to step back and allow new blood to come in and take over the reins. We would like to sincerely wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

More details regarding the process for filling his role will be made in due course. Van Graan will however play a role in the handover process and in making sure his replacement is well settled.

