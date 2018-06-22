22 June 2018

South Africa: Kolisi - Springboks Still Have Plenty to Play for

South Africa may have already secured the series, but Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes victory over England on Saturday at Newlands remains a very special achievement to aim for.

Kolisi addressed the media on the eve of the third and final Test match between the two countries, and he was quick to emphasise that the Springboks remain very hungry for a win over their old rivals despite victories in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.

"We've spoken about it as a team - there is no room for complacency and we have plenty to play for," said the Springbok skipper.

"We all know that we made way too many mistakes last week in Bloemfontein and we are fortunate to have another opportunity on Saturday, where the team will be aiming for a much improved performance.

"The team want to finish series properly and on a winning note. This is the last match for us for another two months (before the Rugby Championship), and we obviously have our team goals. There's a couple of changes to the team, but that won't impact on our approach or our tactics."

Former Springbok flank Rob Louw presented the team with their match day jerseys on Friday.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05 and the match will be televised live on SuperSport 1.

