22 June 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia to Host 22nd Edition of "Futurallia" International Business Forum, November 14-16

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will play host for the first time to the 22nd edition of the "FUTURALLIA" International Business Forum, November 14-16.

FUTURALLIA TUNISIA 2018, organised by CONECT International in partnership with the association Futurallia (Global Network of Business Partnerships), is dedicated to business leaders in search of international development and is based on the principle of pre-scheduled appointments.

This edition will honour women leaders, through the Woman Manager of the Year Trophy, to promote women's economic leadership in Tunisia and also to highlight the crucial contribution of these women leaders in their country's development and modernisation.

Over 8,000 qualified business meetings will be organised between more than 600 expected participants from Africa, Europe, Maghreb, Middle East, Asia and America, coming from over 30 targeted countries.

Fourty activity sectors will be represented with a focus on Tunisia's key sectors.

A press conference was held on June 21, at the Tunisian Embassy in Paris by CONECT International and FUTURALLIA, to promote this Business Forum, in the presence of FUTURALLIA President Françoise Vilain, CONECT International President Monia Jeguirim Essaidi and important partners including CPME, IPEMED, OIF, UTE, ATUGE, the think tank "Tunisiennes fières" (proud Tunisian women) as well as representatives of French and African media.

Tunisia

Ways to Expand Tunisia-UK Co-Operation Discussed As FM Meets Alistair Burt

Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui met Thursday in Tunis with United Kingdom's Minister of State for Middle East and… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.