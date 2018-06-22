Tunisia to Host 22nd Edition of "Futurallia" International Business Forum, November 14-16

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will play host for the first time to the 22nd edition of the "FUTURALLIA" International Business Forum, November 14-16.

FUTURALLIA TUNISIA 2018, organised by CONECT International in partnership with the association Futurallia (Global Network of Business Partnerships), is dedicated to business leaders in search of international development and is based on the principle of pre-scheduled appointments.

This edition will honour women leaders, through the Woman Manager of the Year Trophy, to promote women's economic leadership in Tunisia and also to highlight the crucial contribution of these women leaders in their country's development and modernisation.

Over 8,000 qualified business meetings will be organised between more than 600 expected participants from Africa, Europe, Maghreb, Middle East, Asia and America, coming from over 30 targeted countries.

Fourty activity sectors will be represented with a focus on Tunisia's key sectors.

A press conference was held on June 21, at the Tunisian Embassy in Paris by CONECT International and FUTURALLIA, to promote this Business Forum, in the presence of FUTURALLIA President Françoise Vilain, CONECT International President Monia Jeguirim Essaidi and important partners including CPME, IPEMED, OIF, UTE, ATUGE, the think tank "Tunisiennes fières" (proud Tunisian women) as well as representatives of French and African media.