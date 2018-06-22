22 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Private Sector Deemed Country's Development Engine

Saurimo — The Angolan Trade minister, Joffre Van-Dúnem Júnior, said last Thursday, in Saurimo City, eastern Lunda Sul Province, that the private sector constitutes the country's social and economic development engine, stressing our relevant such a stance can be for the eastern provinces.

The government official was speaking during the opening of a Workshop on "Angola's adhesion to the continental free trade zone", having reminded that the Angolan Executive has been creating conditions for an adequate business environment and which can be favourable for private investment.

He said that with this regional integration policy, a market of millions of people is being created.

The minister went on to say that the integration process will be gradual and intelligent and will help the country become more attractive to foreign investment.

"We can work to make the eastern region improve, fundamentally in regard to the production and diversification of the economy, by improving agriculture (...)", explained the minister.

On his turn, the governor of Lunda Sul Province, Ernesto Kiteculo, said on the occasion that the Workshop is an assistance tool for those agents that will begin to interact in the intended regional market.

