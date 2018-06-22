Africa: Portugal - Journalist Mario Augusto Launches Book On Conflicts in Africa

Lisbon — The book entitled "The Conflicts in Africa and the Experience of Angola in their Resolution (literal translation from Portuguese)", by the Angolan journalist Mario Augusto, was presented on Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, by the Guerra e Paz publishers.

The new book of Mario Augusto - who is also counsellor minister at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Angola in the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) - has 198 pages and it examines the political, economic and social situation in Africa.

The book points out the way forward for African governments to enter a new era of peace and stability, conducive to a better business environment, aiming for investments which contribute to a comprehensive socio-economic development, with a view to providing well-being to the population. According to the author, the book presents the problematic of conflicts in the continent, for whose causes it is mentioned, among others, the historical division of Africa into artificial frontiers at the renowned Berlin Conference, held from 15 November 1884 to 26 February 1885. Mário Augusto holds a degree in Law, specializing in Law and Communication and in African International Relations from the Autonomous University of Lisbon (UAL).

Lawyer and Journalist, Mário Augusto served as legal advisor to the National Printing Press and adviser to the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) Information Department. H e is also author of the book "The United Nations in the Context of International Law" released in 2005.

The ceremony was attended by the counsellor minister of the Angolan Embassy in Portugal, Isabel Godinho, the country's ambassador to the CPLP, Luís José de Almeida, General Consul in Lisbon, Narciso do Espírito Santo, diplomats, students and members of the Angolan community residing in Portugal .