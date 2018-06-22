Angola Beat Benfica in Friendly Game

The National Assembly approved in its general terms on Thursday the Bill on National and Local public holidays, as well… Read more »

Highlight goes to the performance of the Angolan players Helena Paulo and Luzia Kiala who scored 7and 6 goals respectively. In the service of the national team are the following athletes: Eliane Paulo, Aminata Kanka, Audília Carlos (Goalkeepers), Beatriz Masseu, Moranca Francisco, Celma Mário, (Lateral left), Luzia Kiala (Lateral Right), Helena Paulo, Chélcia Gabriel , Mafuta Pedro, Emingarda Ferreira (Pontas right), Ruth João, Estefânia Venâncio and Ilódia Joaquim (Pivots). In the world competition Angola are in Group C, with Denmark, Netherlands, Romania, Japan and Paraguay.

Luanda — Angola's junior females handball team last Wednesday defeated the Portuguese Benfica team by 26-19, in a preparation game ahead of the country's participation in the World Cup of Debrecen, Hungary, scheduled to happen on 1 to 14 July, this year.

