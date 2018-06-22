Angola Beat Benfica in Friendly Game

Luanda — Angola's junior females handball team last Wednesday defeated the Portuguese Benfica team by 26-19, in a preparation game ahead of the country's participation in the World Cup of Debrecen, Hungary, scheduled to happen on 1 to 14 July, this year.
Highlight goes to the performance of the Angolan players Helena Paulo and Luzia Kiala who scored 7and 6 goals respectively. In the service of the national team are the following athletes: Eliane Paulo, Aminata Kanka, Audília Carlos (Goalkeepers), Beatriz Masseu, Moranca Francisco, Celma Mário, (Lateral left), Luzia Kiala (Lateral Right), Helena Paulo, Chélcia Gabriel , Mafuta Pedro, Emingarda Ferreira (Pontas right), Ruth João, Estefânia Venâncio and Ilódia Joaquim (Pivots). In the world competition Angola are in Group C, with Denmark, Netherlands, Romania, Japan and Paraguay.