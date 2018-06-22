22 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bill On Public Holidays Approved By MPs in General Terms

Luanda — The National Assembly approved in its general terms on Thursday the Bill on National and Local public holidays, as well as National Celebration Dates, which introduces amendments tailored to the new context of development.

The said bill was approved with 116 votes in favour, 43 votes against and 14 abstentions.

January 15, which celebrates the Alvor Peace Agreement signed in 1974 by the three political forces (then liberation movements) of Angola that fought colonialism, namely MPLA, UNITA and FNLA, is now solely celebrated as the Former Combatants and Veterans of the Motherland Day, together with March 23 that refers to the Cuito Cuanavale Battle in the southwest Cuando Cubango Province, thus the two may become national celebration dates.

Currently Angola has the following public holidays:

January 01 (New Year), February 04 (Start of armed struggle against colonialism), February 13 (Carnival, movable holiday), April 04 (Peace and National Reconciliation Day), March 30 (Good Friday, movable holiday), May 01 (International Workers Day), September 17 (National Hero's Day), November 02 (All Souls Day), November 11 (National Independence Day), and December 25 (Christmas Day)

