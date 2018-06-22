Gambia: 'Beakanyang' Deeply Troubled By Faraba Incident

'Beakanyang' is deeply concerned and troubled over recent incidents in the community of Faraba Banta in the West Coast Region.

The June 18th 2018 incident between the community and members of the Police Intervention Unit, emanated following a protest by the community, against mining activities in the Kombo East settlement.

The incident resulted in the shooting to death of three people: Bakary Kujabi, Ismaila Bah and Amadou Jawo, while several other people were injured.

'Beakanyang' therefore condemns this heinous act by a Unit of the Gambia Police Force, against protestors who were voicing concerns regarding their environment.

We call for a thorough investigation into the matter and to ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, our regional coordinator for West Coast Region, has earlier on Tuesday visited the community of Faraba to gather firsthand information and to express support for the victims.

We remind the Gambia Government of its responsibility of protecting the fundamental human rights of citizens, including the right to life and protest.