22 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'Beakanyang' Deeply Troubled By Faraba Incident

Tagged:

Related Topics

'Beakanyang' is deeply concerned and troubled over recent incidents in the community of Faraba Banta in the West Coast Region.

The June 18th 2018 incident between the community and members of the Police Intervention Unit, emanated following a protest by the community, against mining activities in the Kombo East settlement.

The incident resulted in the shooting to death of three people: Bakary Kujabi, Ismaila Bah and Amadou Jawo, while several other people were injured.

'Beakanyang' therefore condemns this heinous act by a Unit of the Gambia Police Force, against protestors who were voicing concerns regarding their environment.

We call for a thorough investigation into the matter and to ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, our regional coordinator for West Coast Region, has earlier on Tuesday visited the community of Faraba to gather firsthand information and to express support for the victims.

We remind the Gambia Government of its responsibility of protecting the fundamental human rights of citizens, including the right to life and protest.

Gambia

Mauritius Ranked Africa's Most Peaceful Country, and the Gambia Records Largest Improvement

Mauritius has been ranked in the top 20 of the world's most peaceful countries in the 2018 Global Peace Index (GPI). In… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.