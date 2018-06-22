Egyptian-Libyan Ties Are Strong, Profound - Khalifa Haftar

The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army Khalifa Haftar praised the depth and strength of the Egyptian-Libyan ties, adding that both countries share common fate relationship.

In an interview with Al-Ahram Al-Arabi magazine to be published on Saturday, Haftar asserted that Egypt and Libya are partners in everything, adding that consultations between the two countries go on in all issues that concern both peoples.

Joint cooperation is being promoted in all domains, he affirmed, noting that the Egyptian leadership supports any step that aims at achieving stability and attaining peace in Libya.

Egypt places the Libyan file among it top priorities and spares no effort to solve the Libyan crisis, Haftar underscored.

The Egyptian role is indispensable, he reiterated, adding that his visit to Cairo after returning from Paris comes within the framework of consultation and bilateral cooperation.

Concerning the Libyan-UAE relations, Haftar asserted that the Arab country has a supportive stance towards Libya, noting that it is one of the top countries fighting terrorism.

He further praised the courageous stances of the French president towards the Libyan cause.

MENA