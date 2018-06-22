22 June 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Speaks On Nigeria's Defeat of Iceland in Russia

Photo: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA/BackpagePix
Scorer Ahmed Musa and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa celebrate Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at a World Cup game in Volgograd.
President Muhammadu Buhari heartily congratulates the Super Eagles on their victory Friday over the national team of Iceland in their second match at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"The President expresses particular delight at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young Nigerian players," Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

"President Buhari urges them not to limit themselves but sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against their last group opponent, Argentina, next week."

Mr. Adesina further quoted the President as saying, "I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament," adding that "with determination, nothing is impossible."

The President urges all Nigerians to continue to rally round the Nigerian ambassadors with their prayers and other forms of support.

