23 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Self-Styled Prophet Jailed for Rape

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 50-year-old self-styled prophet from Magwazhuri Village in Beitbridge's Ward 5 was on Thursday jailed for 20 years for raping his 14-year-old sister in-law and threatening to kill her if she disclosed the crime. William Ncube was accused of repeatedly raping his wife's younger sister since November 2017 until his arrest in January this year. Ncube's trial before Matabeleland South senior regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira, was full of drama as he would occasionally fall into a trance during which he would ask for divine intervention.

However, there was no joy from above after Mr Dzira convicted him on the strength of State evidence after a full trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Nomathemba Sayi told the court that during the month of November last year, the accused and his family, including the complainant, relocated from Mwenezi to Beitbridge.

She said while in Beitbridge, the complainant was sharing a bedroom with the accused and other children. The court further heard that during the night, Ncube would sneak into the juvenile's blankets and rape her.

He would threaten her with death if she screamed during the rape or alerted anyone about it.

Read the original article on The Herald.

