Photo: S.Mhofu/VOA

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has gazetted the 23 presidential election candidates who successfully filed their papers when the nomination court sat on June 14, 2018. The electoral management body has also gazetted chief elections officers to preside over the 210 National Assembly constituencies during the harmonised elections on July 30 2018.

Both notices were made by ZEC acting chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana in a Government Gazette published yesterday.

"It is hereby notified, in terms of Section 106 of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that at the close of sitting of the nomination court which sat on Thursday, 14 June 2018, the candidates listed in the schedule were duly nominated for election to the Office of President. Accordingly, polling shall take place on Monday 30 July 2018, from 0700am to 7.00pm for the purpose of electing a person to the Office of President," read the notice.

Among those who successfully filed papers were President Mnangagwa (Zanu-PF), Messrs Nelson Chamisa (MDC Alliance), Peter Gava (United Democratic Front), Kwanele Hlabangana (Republican Party of Zimbabwe), Divine Hove-Mhambi (National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic Republicans) and Blessing Kasiyamhuru (Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity).

Other candidates were Dr Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T), Professor Lovemore Madhuku (National Constitutional Assembly), Messrs Noah Manyika (Build Zimbabwe Alliance), Brian Mteki (Independent), William Mugadza (Bethel Christian Party), Washington Evaristo Chikanga (Rebuild Zimbabwe) and Makamba Joseph Busha (FreeZim Congress).

Ms Violet Mariyacha (United Democracy Movement), Ropa Teurai Joice Mujuru (People's Rainbow Coalition), Dr Donald Nkosana Moyo (Alliance for People's Agenda), Messrs Timothy Johannes Tonderai Chiguvare-Mapfumo (People's Progressive Party), Daniel Shumba (United Democratic Alliance), Elton Mangoma (Coalition of Democrats), Peter Tendai Munyanduri (New Patriotic Front), Ambrose Mutinhiri (National Patriotic Front), Peter Harry Wilson (Democratic Opposition Party) and Melbah Dzepasi of (#1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe) also successfully filed their papers.

Mr Silaigwana has gazetted 210 chief elections officers to preside over the geographical National Assembly constituencies.

"It is hereby notified that the Chief Election Officer has, in terms of Section 4 of the Electoral Regulations, 2005, published in Statutory Instrument 21 of 2005, appointed the persons specified in the first column of the schedule to be constituency elections officers in constituencies specified in the second column of that schedule at the addresses in the third column thereto," read the notices.

President Mnangagwa has been consistent in his call for a free, fair and credible election devoid of violence.